Stevens Capital Management LP Takes Position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 45,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of O. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 268.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

O traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,339,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,095. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 61.08, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.07. Realty Income Corp has a twelve month low of $66.21 and a twelve month high of $82.17.

The firm also recently declared a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.46%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James upgraded Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.82.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

