Stifel Nicolaus Cuts NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $66.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 8.52% from the stock’s current price.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NetApp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub cut NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on NetApp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.66.

Get NetApp alerts:

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $60.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.29. NetApp has a 12-month low of $44.55 and a 12-month high of $78.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 95.04% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NetApp will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In other NetApp news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $173,061.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $160,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,284 shares of company stock worth $333,743 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. AJO LP lifted its stake in NetApp by 308.3% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 350,337 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $21,808,000 after buying an additional 264,531 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 138,540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,623,000 after buying an additional 12,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.