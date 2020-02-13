Stipend (SPD) Market Cap Achieves $136,569.00

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 34.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Stipend coin can now be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and IDAX. In the last seven days, Stipend has traded up 33.2% against the U.S. dollar. Stipend has a market capitalization of $136,569.00 and $32.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.90 or 0.01269337 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00048045 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00019947 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00229544 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009444 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002480 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00068166 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004635 BTC.

Stipend Coin Profile

Stipend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. The official website for Stipend is stipend.me. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff.

Stipend Coin Trading

Stipend can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

