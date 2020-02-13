Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 13th (AIR, AIXA, AMAT, B4B3, BARC, BJRI, BP, CBK, CDNS, CFR)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, February 13th:

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €167.00 ($194.19) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Airbus SE alerts:

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) was given a €11.50 ($13.37) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc from $70.00 to $76.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $70.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $70.00 to $78.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $70.00 to $86.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Metro (ETR:B4B3) was given a €14.00 ($16.28) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Barclays (LON:BARC) was given a GBX 220 ($2.89) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Barclays (LON:BARC) was given a GBX 240 ($3.16) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $38.00 to $39.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

BP (LON:BP) was given a GBX 590 ($7.76) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €6.00 ($6.98) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €5.70 ($6.63) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €6.00 ($6.98) target price by analysts at Pareto Securities. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €6.00 ($6.98) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $76.00 to $86.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its target price lowered by Stephens from $104.00 to $97.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Continental (ETR:CON) was given a €120.00 ($139.53) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $78.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $195.00 to $215.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $77.00 to $85.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $55.00 to $54.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $640.00 to $780.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $73.00 to $76.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $26.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $28.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) was given a €36.00 ($41.86) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its target price raised by SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $680.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets to $665.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $620.00 to $675.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) was given a €38.50 ($44.77) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price increased by SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $245.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $190.00 to $225.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $207.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $92.00 to $96.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) had its target price raised by Imperial Capital from $86.00 to $91.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $69.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) was given a CHF 120 price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) was given a CHF 120 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) was given a CHF 115 target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) was given a CHF 115 target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc from $60.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price increased by SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $314.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price raised by Cascend Securities from $280.00 to $300.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $130.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Orange (EPA:ORA) was given a €15.00 ($17.44) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $106.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $26.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $20.50 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $70.00 to $92.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $30.00 to $33.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $24.00 to $31.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RIB Software (ETR:RIB) was given a €21.00 ($24.42) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG to $450.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $485.00 to $575.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $160.00 to $175.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $12.00 to $16.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €9.50 ($11.05) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €15.00 ($17.44) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $46.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $4.00 to $3.30. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $27.00 to $30.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $280.00 to $380.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $113.00 to $121.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $87.00 to $90.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target raised by Stephens from $85.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.