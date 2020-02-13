Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 13th (AIG, BXMT, CRSP, CSCO, DEI, EBMT, FSP, GVDNY, INCY, LPI)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, February 13th:

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a $37.50 target price on the stock.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Chardan Capital. The firm currently has a $72.50 target price on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They currently have a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT). Hovde Group issued an outperform rating and a $25.50 target price on the stock.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho. They currently have a $79.00 price target on the stock.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a $135.00 target price on the stock.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $110.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $102.00.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a $83.00 target price on the stock.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $475.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $325.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a $14.50 target price on the stock.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. Robert W. Baird currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $4.00.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a $51.00 price target on the stock.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the stock.

