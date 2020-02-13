Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for February, 13th (AOIFF, ARKR, ARTNA, ASGN, BEST, BKOR, BMRA, BSGM, CHEF, CMP)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, February 13th:

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Get Africa Oil Corp alerts:

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Dynex Capital, Inc. and its Subsidiaries and Affiliates, is a mortgage and consumer finance company which uses its loan production operations to create investments for its portfolio. Currently, the Company’s primary production operations include the origination of mortgage loans secured by multi-family properties and the origination of loans secured by manufactured homes. The Company has recently expanded its production activities to include commercial real estate loans and may expand into other financial products in the future. “

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “EuroDry Ltd. is an owner and operator of drybulk vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for drybulk cargoes. EuroDry Ltd. is based in Marousi, Greece. “

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $4.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Elevate Credit, Inc. offer online credit solutions to non-prime consumers. The Company offers online installment loans and lines of credits. Its products include credit building, financial wellness programs, credit reporting, free credit monitoring and online financial literacy videos and tools. Elevate Credit, Inc. is based in Forth Worth, United States. “

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $4.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “EMCORE Corporation offers a broad portfolio of compound semiconductor- based products for the broadband, fiber optic, satellite and terrestrial solar power markets. EMCORE’s Fiber Optic segment offers optical components, subsystems and systems for high-speed data and telecommunications networks, cable television and fiber-to-the-premises. EMCORE’s Photovoltaic segment provides products for both satellite and terrestrial applications. For satellite applications, EMCORE offers high efficiency Gallium Arsenide solar cells, Covered Interconnect Cells and panels. For terrestrial applications, EMCORE is adapting its high-efficiency GaAs solar cells for use in solar power concentrator systems. “

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $11.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “FTS International Inc. provider of hydraulic fracturing service primarily in North America. The company’s services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production, companies in shale and other unconventional resource formations. FTS International Inc. is based in Cisco, Texas. “

GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR (OTCMKTS:GELYY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Companys unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations. Genasys critical communication systems are in service around the world in diverse applications, including public safety, national emergency warning systems, mass notification, defense, law enforcement, critical infrastructure protection and many more. “

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lightinthebox (NYSE:LITB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Pressure Biosciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Powin Energy (OTCMKTS:PWON) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Africa Oil Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Oil Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.