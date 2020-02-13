Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE)

CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 3,101 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,768% compared to the typical volume of 166 call options.

In other CyrusOne news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $325,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,553.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $6,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,212,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,900,195 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CyrusOne by 4,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in CyrusOne by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:CONE traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,666,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,006. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -445.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.80. CyrusOne has a twelve month low of $48.94 and a twelve month high of $79.73.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CONE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.34.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

