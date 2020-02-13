Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Constellium (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 9,315 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,506% compared to the typical daily volume of 580 call options.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSTM shares. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on Constellium in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of CSTM traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.00. The stock had a trading volume of 531,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,273. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -81.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.06. Constellium has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $15.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Constellium by 24.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,251,000 after purchasing an additional 829,800 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 5.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 238,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 12,288 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 107,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

