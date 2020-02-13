Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $164.16 Million

Equities analysts expect Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) to post sales of $164.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Store Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $158.44 million and the highest is $173.01 million. Store Capital reported sales of $139.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Store Capital will report full-year sales of $637.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $621.36 million to $665.27 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $715.82 million, with estimates ranging from $636.93 million to $768.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Store Capital.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STOR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks lowered Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.38.

NYSE STOR opened at $39.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.19. Store Capital has a fifty-two week low of $31.34 and a fifty-two week high of $40.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

In other Store Capital news, Director Joseph M. Donovan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $373,000.00. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in Store Capital by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 4,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Store Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

