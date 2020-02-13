Store Capital (STOR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Store Capital to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $39.05 on Thursday. Store Capital has a 52 week low of $31.34 and a 52 week high of $40.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Donovan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $373,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.38.

Store Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

