Storj Trading Up 32.2% This Week (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Storj has a total market cap of $25.50 million and approximately $7.81 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Storj has traded 32.2% higher against the dollar. One Storj token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00001839 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, ABCC, IDAX and Huobi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Storj alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.66 or 0.03473181 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009813 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00245964 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000809 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00038047 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00147731 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Storj Profile

Storj’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,787,439 tokens. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Storj’s official website is storj.io. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io.

Storj Token Trading

Storj can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Tidex, Bittrex, Binance, Poloniex, IDEX, Gate.io, Liquid, Huobi, Ethfinex, ABCC, Upbit, Radar Relay, IDAX, Livecoin, CoinTiger and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Storj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storj and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.