Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) Short Interest Update

Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 581,700 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the January 15th total of 673,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Strategic Education stock opened at $167.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.89. Strategic Education has a fifty-two week low of $114.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.79.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 838.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 134.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 701 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub lowered Strategic Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.50.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

