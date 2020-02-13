Stratford Consulting LLC Buys 5,077 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Stratford Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises about 2.2% of Stratford Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Stratford Consulting LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $6,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,987,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,432,000 after acquiring an additional 8,978 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,509,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,469,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 468,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,709,000 after acquiring an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $23,723,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 362,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,391,000 after acquiring an additional 114,653 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $58.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,381. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.03. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $55.73 and a 1 year high of $61.73.

