Stratford Consulting LLC Has $35.50 Million Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Stratford Consulting LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,759 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 11.6% of Stratford Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Stratford Consulting LLC owned 0.18% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $35,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Palladium Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Point View Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $410,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 33,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 22,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chronos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $311,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $108.63. 341,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,479. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $95.63 and a 12 month high of $108.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.01.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

