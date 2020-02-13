Stratford Consulting LLC Has $37.07 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Stratford Consulting LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,187 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises approximately 12.1% of Stratford Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Stratford Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.48% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $37,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Bowman Management Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 5,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HDV stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $96.16. The stock had a trading volume of 335,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,687. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $89.45 and a 12 month high of $98.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.12.

