Stratford Consulting LLC Has $6.14 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Stratford Consulting LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,482 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Stratford Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Stratford Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SWS Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 36,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 146.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 139,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,048,000 after purchasing an additional 82,641 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 83,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 107,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $200,000.

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.35. 911,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,635. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.21. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $82.45 and a one year high of $94.86.

