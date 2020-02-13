Stratford Consulting LLC Sells 1,310 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Stratford Consulting LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.2% of Stratford Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Stratford Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,255,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,886,000 after buying an additional 103,776 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,975,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,733,000 after acquiring an additional 7,885 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 955,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 774,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,632,000 after acquiring an additional 133,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 694,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,226,000 after acquiring an additional 30,067 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $209.63. 1,126,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,102. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $180.29 and a 1 year high of $210.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.89 and a 200 day moving average of $197.67.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

