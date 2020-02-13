Stratford Consulting LLC Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Stratford Consulting LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51,317 shares during the period. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN accounts for about 1.5% of Stratford Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Stratford Consulting LLC owned about 0.18% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $4,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMJ. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 392,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the third quarter worth $565,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 10.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 12,738 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $20.54. 1,783,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,776,312. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.24. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1 year low of $19.65 and a 1 year high of $26.28.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.