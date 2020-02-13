Stratus Properties Inc (NASDAQ:STRS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Stratus Properties Inc (NASDAQ:STRS) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,000 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the January 15th total of 104,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $60,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Stratus Properties during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 9.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Stratus Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Stratus Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

NASDAQ STRS opened at $30.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $250.58 million, a PE ratio of -74.56 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Stratus Properties has a 52-week low of $22.80 and a 52-week high of $33.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.49.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.26 million for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.37% and a negative net margin of 3.57%.

About Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, operation, and sale of commercial, hotel, entertainment, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Austin, Texas. The company operates through four segments: Real Estate Operations, Leasing Operations, Hotel, and Entertainment.

