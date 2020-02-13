Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get Strongbridge Biopharma alerts:

NASDAQ:SBBP opened at $3.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $176.73 million, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.32. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $5.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 1,348.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 31,057 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 17,718 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 336.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 37,669 shares during the last quarter. 50.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.