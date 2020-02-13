StrongHands Masternode Tops 24-Hour Volume of $501.00 (SHMN)

StrongHands Masternode (CURRENCY:SHMN) traded 182.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 13th. One StrongHands Masternode coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. StrongHands Masternode has a total market cap of $424,563.00 and approximately $501.00 worth of StrongHands Masternode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, StrongHands Masternode has traded up 363.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 69.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00346281 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00020796 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00036945 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000238 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000542 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About StrongHands Masternode

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) is a coin. StrongHands Masternode’s total supply is 1,857,095 coins. StrongHands Masternode’s official website is www.stronghands.info/masternodes. StrongHands Masternode’s official Twitter account is @shmnofficial.

Buying and Selling StrongHands Masternode

StrongHands Masternode can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands Masternode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands Masternode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands Masternode using one of the exchanges listed above.

