Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) to report $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Stryker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.10 and the lowest is $2.05. Stryker reported earnings of $1.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Stryker will report full-year earnings of $9.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.05 to $9.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.76 to $10.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on SYK shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI raised Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.45.

In other news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $962,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 425 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Stryker by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Stryker by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,518 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in Stryker by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $216.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.87. Stryker has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $223.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

