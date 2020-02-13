Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,745 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,611 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Stryker by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in Stryker by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 868 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.43.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $962,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SYK traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $217.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,055,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,790. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $223.45.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

