Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 183,457 Shares of Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 851,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,457 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.17% of Colony Capital worth $4,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in Colony Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $2,138,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Colony Capital by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 242,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 19,126 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Colony Capital by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,080,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 177,923 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Colony Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colony Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CLNY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.91. 25,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,978. Colony Capital Inc has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.08.

CLNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

