Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,201 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of The GEO Group worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GEO traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.50. 57,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,957. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average is $16.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The GEO Group Inc has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $24.03.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $621.71 million for the quarter. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 17.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The GEO Group Inc will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

