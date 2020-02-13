Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 52,937 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,937 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.18% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 14.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 83,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,512 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.2% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 675.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 19.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 183,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 29,506 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

In related news, COO Richard K. Schoebel sold 54,325 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $4,699,655.75. Also, CFO Michael B. Haines sold 10,000 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $181,800.00. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.87. The stock had a trading volume of 17,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.72. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp has a 1-year low of $16.46 and a 1-year high of $19.18.

Several analysts recently commented on ROIC shares. Raymond James lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Retail Opportunity Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Retail Opportunity Investments Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.