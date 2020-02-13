Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Berry Global Group worth $3,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BERY. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,898,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,475 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,473,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,411,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,687,000 after purchasing an additional 344,875 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,713,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,277,000 after purchasing an additional 797,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,689,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,359,000 after purchasing an additional 15,440 shares in the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

NYSE BERY traded down $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $42.01. 69,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,550,334. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24. Berry Global Group Inc has a 1-year low of $36.98 and a 1-year high of $59.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group Inc will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BERY shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Global Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.91.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.