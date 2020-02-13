Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 180.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,200 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.05% of Jabil worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Jabil by 1,471.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,155,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,343,000 after buying an additional 1,082,248 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Jabil by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,301,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,943,000 after acquiring an additional 662,350 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Jabil by 75.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,274,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,577,000 after acquiring an additional 549,272 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $17,057,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Jabil by 326.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 477,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,087,000 after acquiring an additional 365,650 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.37. The stock had a trading volume of 32,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,961. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.99. Jabil Inc has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $44.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.19.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Jabil had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JBL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Jabil from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Jabil to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Standpoint Research lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Jabil from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.63.

In other Jabil news, EVP Courtney J. Ryan sold 5,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $193,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 288,656 shares in the company, valued at $11,191,193.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 610 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $26,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 232,783 shares of company stock valued at $9,529,913. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.