Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 293,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,716 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Telecom Argentina worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEO. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Telecom Argentina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,578,000. Marathon Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,791,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Telecom Argentina by 1,368.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 256,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 238,668 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,053,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Telecom Argentina by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,433,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,330,000 after acquiring an additional 68,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Telecom Argentina stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.41. 1,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,279. Telecom Argentina SA has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $18.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.57). Telecom Argentina had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Telecom Argentina SA will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Telecom Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; information and communication technology services comprising datacenter services, and telecommunications consulting and value-added solutions; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services, as well as sells equipment.

