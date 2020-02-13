Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 354,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,138 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.18% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $3,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 20.3% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 67.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 313,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.5% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 787,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,071,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE DRH traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.45. The stock had a trading volume of 883,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,665. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.14. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DRH shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

