Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,374 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the third quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.29.

NSA stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.01. 7,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,644. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $27.16 and a 12 month high of $36.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

