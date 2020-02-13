Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $3.37 Million Stock Holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 185.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 194,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,351,000 after acquiring an additional 126,090 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 427.8% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 46,200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 13,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.65% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.62. The stock had a trading volume of 21,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,344. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a twelve month low of $19.34 and a twelve month high of $33.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.29.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PPC shares. Stephens downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pilgrim’s Pride has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.17.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

