Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $3.41 Million Stock Holdings in Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,311 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FCPT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 34.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCPT traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.90. The stock had a trading volume of 11,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,665. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.11. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $31.56.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $40.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.10 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 47.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FCPT shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Four Corners Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

