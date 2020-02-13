Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,107 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BRF were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRFS. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BRF in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in BRF during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in BRF during the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BRF during the third quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in BRF during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRFS stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.14. The stock had a trading volume of 742,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,636. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Brf S.A. has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $9.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BRF from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BRF from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.42.

BRF Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

