Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $3.56 Million Stake in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 320,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,831 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Liberty Oilfield Services worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter.

LBRT traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,972. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $17.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 2.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Liberty Oilfield Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Sunday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $9.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

