Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $3.67 Million Stock Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,606 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 70,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 38,522 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 140.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,582,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,379 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 67.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 49,229 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 43.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on EPRT. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.48.

Shares of NYSE EPRT traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.55. The stock had a trading volume of 14,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,783. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 49.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.47. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $15.74 and a 1 year high of $29.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.