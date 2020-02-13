Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $3.78 Million Position in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 72.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 517,609 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Plains GP worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Plains GP in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Plains GP by 236.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains GP alerts:

In other Plains GP news, Director Everardo Goyanes bought 20,000 shares of Plains GP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $358,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 57,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,332.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Willie Cw Chiang bought 60,000 shares of Plains GP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.14 per share, with a total value of $1,028,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,682.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PAGP. ValuEngine raised shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of PAGP stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.57. 102,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,734,729. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 52 week low of $15.79 and a 52 week high of $25.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.24.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). Plains GP had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is 73.47%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.