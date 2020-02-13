Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $3.81 Million Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Allison Transmission worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 8.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,380,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $295,721,000 after purchasing an additional 482,087 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 31.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 377,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,780,000 after purchasing an additional 90,929 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 18.9% during the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 24,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALSN traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $44.50. 25,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,003. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.10. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $41.26 and a 12 month high of $52.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.63.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

