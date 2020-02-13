Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $4.95 Million Stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 39,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $4,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAA. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,724,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 10,299,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $189,407,000 after purchasing an additional 844,656 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,522,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,100,000 after purchasing an additional 723,778 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,959,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $787,655,000 after purchasing an additional 596,118 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,899,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 421,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Plains All American Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

Shares of NYSE:PAA traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.09. 168,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,363,055. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $25.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.37%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

