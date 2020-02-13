Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 62,978 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $325,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 10.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 29,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 19.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of ESRT stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.68. The company had a trading volume of 69,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,504. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.74. Empire State Realty Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $16.23.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ESRT shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.