Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nice were worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Nice in the first quarter worth about $705,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nice by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nice by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nice during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,845,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nice by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 49.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nice from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Nice from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.08.

Nice stock traded down $1.77 on Thursday, reaching $175.14. 20,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,023. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 60.51, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Nice Ltd has a twelve month low of $111.35 and a twelve month high of $182.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.74.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.04). Nice had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $387.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.04 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Nice Ltd will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nice Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

