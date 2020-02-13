Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New $4.06 Million Investment in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 162,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,057,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.33% of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 77,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 79,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 5,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter.

RSX stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.96. 424,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,468,604. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.03. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $26.57.

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Profile

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

