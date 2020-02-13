Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 26,654 Shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,654 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Taubman Centers worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Taubman Centers during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Taubman Centers during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 346.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.14. 488,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,043,735. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $54.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $176.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.20 million. Taubman Centers had a net margin of 33.47% and a negative return on equity of 87.50%. Taubman Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Taubman Centers from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Taubman Centers from $29.50 to $52.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.19.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

