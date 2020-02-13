Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 31,019 Shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,019 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Easterly Government Properties worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DEA stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.00. 7,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,925. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.13. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $24.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 277.81, a P/E/G ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.62.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $211,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,421,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DEA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.80.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

