Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 31,869 Shares of Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 31,869 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Caretrust REIT worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 7,410 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Jaguar Listed Property LLC increased its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Jaguar Listed Property LLC now owns 178,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 60,790 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CTRE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on Caretrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Caretrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Caretrust REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $22.84. 63,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,449. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.41 and its 200 day moving average is $22.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 49.76 and a beta of 0.65. Caretrust REIT Inc has a 1-year low of $18.77 and a 1-year high of $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.31%.

Caretrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

