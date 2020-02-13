Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 50,491 Shares of Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 213,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 50,491 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Corecivic worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CXW. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Corecivic by 99.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Corecivic in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Corecivic by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corecivic by 1,753.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in Corecivic by 524.4% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

CXW traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $16.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,296,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,363. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.44. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Corecivic Inc has a 52-week low of $14.68 and a 52-week high of $24.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. Corecivic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

Corecivic Company Profile

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

