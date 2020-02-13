Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 69,478 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,478 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of SITE Centers worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter.

SITC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Compass Point downgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SITE Centers from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SITE Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITC traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.10. The company had a trading volume of 66,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,643. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.13. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $15.85.

About SITE Centers

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

