Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,320 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.17% of Mack Cali Realty worth $3,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLI. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 288.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 155.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLI. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank upgraded Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Mack Cali Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mack Cali Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.14.

NYSE:CLI traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.05. 7,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,686. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average is $21.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Mack Cali Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $19.96 and a 1-year high of $24.88.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

