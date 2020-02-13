Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 34,082 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.41% of Oil States International worth $4,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OIS. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 162.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 279,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 172,740 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Oil States International in the fourth quarter valued at $2,223,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Oil States International by 7.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 12,902 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Oil States International by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 581,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 11,012 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Oil States International by 61.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OIS shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Oil States International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Oil States International from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Oil States International from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oil States International in a report on Monday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.18.

In other news, Director Kleef William T. Van sold 7,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $128,759.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,326 shares in the company, valued at $668,405.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lias Jeff Steen sold 15,000 shares of Oil States International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 245,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,004.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OIS stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.81. The stock had a trading volume of 16,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,987. Oil States International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $21.27. The company has a market cap of $669.77 million, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

