Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 42,000 Shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.47% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 327.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 477,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,768,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the second quarter valued at $270,000.

Get iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $28.72. 11,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,783. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.34. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 1 year low of $28.04 and a 1 year high of $35.66.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.